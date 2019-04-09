Look: Luka Doncic pays tribute to Dirk Nowitzki with great custom sneakers

It appears likely that Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki played in his final game at American Airlines Center in front of the home crowd on Tuesday night, and his teammates, as well the fans, showed him plenty of love.

The Mavericks had a favorable matchup against the Suns, and the team wisely made sure Dirk got plenty of field-goal attempts. He had 19 points in the first half alone, and it was great to watch Nowitzki turn back the clock, so to speak.

Rookie teammate Luka Doncic has only played with Dirk for one season, but he knows how big of a privilege it is, and what Nowitzki’s legacy looks like. As such, he paid tribute to Dirk with these awesome custom sneakers, displaying a sketch of the seven-footer on the side of them.

Sweet kicks, Luka.