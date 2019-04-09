Is President Kennedy Leaving UND?

According to the Grand Forks Herald, University of North Dakota President Mark Kennedy’s days at UND might be numbered. Reading today’s Herald article is sounds like he might be taking another president’s job in Colorado. As this story develops, I’ll update it.
Kennedy’s tenure at UND has been rough, to say the least.
Last month, in an interview with the Grand Forks Herald, Kris Engelstad McGarry said the Engelstad Foundation will give no direct funds to the university until Kennedy is no longer there.
“Frankly, the governance and the leadership isn’t there, so our confidence is less than it should be,” she said.
During Kennedy’s short tenure, the Baseball team, Men and Women’s Swimming and the Women’s hockey team were eliminated.
“I have accepted the athletic director’s recommendation with the understanding that it provides for investing in championship teams in a balanced manner for both our women’s and men’s athletics programs,” President Kennedy said in a press release by the University. “This is a painful step to take for all parties involved, including me, but it is necessary given today’s budget realities. My heart goes out to all those who are disrupted by this change. We are proud of the way they have represented UND.”
Will Kennedy be Missed?
Perusing Twitter, I found a few Tweets that may give us snapshot of the current mood of UND Alums and fans. So far, based on what I’ve seen, President Kennedy probably won’t be missed by many people at UND. Here are a few examples.
