Is President Kennedy Leaving UND?

“Frankly, the governance and the leadership isn’t there, so our confidence is less than it should be,” she said.

During Kennedy’s short tenure, the Baseball team, Men and Women’s Swimming and the Women’s hockey team were eliminated.

“I have accepted the athletic director’s recommendation with the understanding that it provides for investing in championship teams in a balanced manner for both our women’s and men’s athletics programs,” President Kennedy said in a press release by the University. “This is a painful step to take for all parties involved, including me, but it is necessary given today’s budget realities. My heart goes out to all those who are disrupted by this change. We are proud of the way they have represented UND.”

Will Kennedy be Missed?

Perusing Twitter, I found a few Tweets that may give us snapshot of the current mood of UND Alums and fans. So far, based on what I’ve seen, President Kennedy probably won’t be missed by many people at UND. Here are a few examples.

The single worst president in UND history. Angered alumni and turned the university into a punchline. Don't let the door hit you where the Lord split you.

https://t.co/mkxxORmEqH — TKuznia (@ThomKuznia) April 9, 2019

LOL, if @MarkKennedyUND goes to Boulder his career there would be shorter than his senate campaign in 2006. https://t.co/j9dXOXI4lN — Ross LaDue (@rladue) April 9, 2019