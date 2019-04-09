The HOVG Podcast: Lauren Meyer

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 9, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Lauren Meyer.

The Emmy-nominated director talks to the boys about what all went into the making of her new documentary “The Other Boys of Summer”, why she chose to spend more than a decade tracking down as many living members of the Negro Leagues in order to tell their story and that time she ended up in Mamie “Peanut” Johnson’s living room.

