Three Contenders for the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is the most prized race in American horse racing, and the 2019 version of the event promises to be a fascinating spectacle. Last term, the legendary Justify won the race on his way to securing the Triple Crown, adding the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes later in the campaign.

The race this season promises to be an open affair, with numerous contenders capable of delivering the victory at the Churchill Downs. We'll now try to help you narrow the field, selecting three competitors that have a good chance of claiming the crown.

Game Winner

"Only two horses have remained constants, Game Winner and Improbable, and we will soon see if they can remain the cornerstones of this crop." A new Kentucky Derby Media Poll: https://t.co/uxlGWYUyhx pic.twitter.com/UCwF3XRTG5 — Horse Racing Nation (@HR_Nation) April 2, 2019

Bob Baffert’s charge made his bow at Del Mar in August last year and was a slight outsider for his opening race behind Dueling in the minds of the bookmakers. However, he delivered a fine performance to secure a victory at the first time of asking, finishing five-and-three-quarter lengths ahead of the rest of the field. He continued his winning run at the Del Mar Futurity, defeating a talented field, including his stablemate Roadster, by a comfortable margin.

In Game Winner’s first race as a favourite, he laid down another fine performance. He notched his third victory in a row, delivering a strong display in the American Pharoah Stakes. Game Winner ended the 2018 season with a statement win in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, defeating a talented field to take the crown at the Churchill Downs. He will take some stopping at the Kentucky Derby, despite his narrow defeat to Omaha Beach at the Rebel Stakes.

Improbable

Baffert will send a number of horses into the race, and Improbable is another fine competitor. He made his bow at Santa Anita last year and made a good start to his career, securing a win on the line to defeat Stretford End. Improbable made his first appearance at the Churchill Downs in the Street Sense Stakes, and he put forward a strong outing to claim the victory by seven-and-a-quarter lengths.

Baffert's charge ended 2018 on a high note with another comfortable triumph in the Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity, highlighting his promise. His 2019 term got off to a disappointing start, losing out by a neck at the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park. It will be worth tracking his performances between now and the start of May when he will compete in the Kentucky Derby to ensure that he stacks up against a talented field.

Omaha Beach

What a horse race! Omaha Beach and Game Winner gave it their all! #KyDerby 📸: @CoadyPhoto pic.twitter.com/bANEtDXPkC — Kevin Kerstein (@HorseRacingKK) March 17, 2019

Outside of Baffert’s yard, Richard Mandella’s charge has been a consistent operator in his fledgling career and showed signs of greatness in his last outing to defeat Game Winner. His first race came at Del Mar, where he failed to rise to the occasion after being named the favourite, placing in a disappointing third. Omaha Beach suffered another failure in his second outing as he failed to beat out Bob And Jackie on the line to lose by a neck.

Mandella’s charge failed to close in his first appearance at Santa Anita. This time, he finished half a length behind the winner of the Maiden Special Weight – Nolo Contesto. However, he finally delivered on his potential at the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park, producing a flawless effort to beat out Game Winner. For that reason, he could be an outside shot for the Kentucky Derby.