Travis Kelce chugs beer next to Patrick Mahomes at national championship game (Video)

It was no surprise to see Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Minneapolis for the national championship game on Monday night.

He’s a Texas Tech alumnus, and it was the university’s first Final Four and title game appearance in its history. As such, Mahomes wanted to witness the epic achievement in person.

Mahomes was shown on TV a number of times during the game, but what many missed is that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was right there next to him — slamming beers. Check out this video, obtained by TMZ Sports, which shows Kelce chugging a beer next to Mahomes.

It’s safe to say the big guy was enjoying himself.