Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Bowling

Bowlero Elite Series, Bowlero Romeoville, Chicago, IL

Event One — NBCSN, 9 p.m. (delayed from April 2)

College Baseball

Texas Southern at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Cornell at Syracuse — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

eSports

Road to Madden Bowl: Madden Classic — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Golf

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2004 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2014 — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland

United States vs. Russia — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Canada vs. Finland — TSN3/TSN5, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — ESPN/Sportsnet/NESN, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore — NBC Sports California/MASN2, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — ESPN/YES/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Miami at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Fox Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at New York Mets — Fox Sports North/SNY, 7 p.m.

Texas at Arizona — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Milwaukee at Anaheim — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Baseball Tonight: Boston Red Sox World Series Ring Ceremony — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS

D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact — FloSports/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Washington — TNT/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago — MSG Network/WGN, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah — Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City — TNT/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Lakers — TSN5/NBC Sports Northwest/Blazers Pass/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G-League Finals

Game 2, Bert Ogden Arena, Lopezville, TX

Long Island Nets at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPNU, 8 p.m. (Long Island leads series 1-0)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Draft Lottery — NBCSN/Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos: Best of the Regular Season — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL’s Best: Best of the Season — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: 2018-19 Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

TSN Hockey: Playoff Preview Special — TSN1/TSN3, 9 p.m.

TSN Hockey: Playoff Preview Special — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Univision Deports Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Fútbol en Serio — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar ESports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Kenny Clark & Jason Brown — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

1st and 2nd Rounds — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

2nd Rounds — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

ATP Tour

U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, River Oaks Country Club, Houston, TX

1st and 2nd Rounds — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour

Claro Open & Samsung Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinal, 1st Leg: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City — Galavision, 2:30 p.m./TNT, 2:55 p.m.

Quarterfinal, 1st Leg: Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. FC Porto — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Magazine — Univision Deportes, 1:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.