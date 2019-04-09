Watch: Son Heung-min lifts Tottenham to victory over Manchester City in Champions League match

Tottenham faced a huge obstacle in UEFA Champions League play, as they were unfortunate to have gotten arguably the most difficult draw of any team. Manchester City is a club that no one wants to face, and while Liverpool were lucky to draw FC Porto, the Spurs were given Man City.

The match was played at Tottenham’s new stadium, though, which made for an electric atmosphere. Tottenham Hotspur was rocking for Tuesday’s match, which was scoreless at halftime, and appeared headed for a draw.

But Son Heung-min had other plans.

Son, in the 78th minute, did a great job to save a ball from going out of bounds, then cut it back in the box, and drilled a beautiful shot for a goal, lifting his team to victory.

Son Heung-min *just* keeps the ball in play before finding the breakthrough for Tottenham (via @brlive)pic.twitter.com/uIThHLteGF — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 9, 2019

Most importantly, Tottenham recorded a shutout, so Manchester city failed to get that pivotal away goal.