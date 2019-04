Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 4

Sydney Swans vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Boxing

Countdown to Lomachenko vs. Crolla — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

PBC Countdown: Peter Quillin vs. Caleb Truax — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Texas Southern at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas State — Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Pro Day Special — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Purdue at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal, Leg 2: Estadio Corona, Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico

Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL — Univision Deportes/Yahoo!, 8 p.m.

Golf

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Par 3 Contest — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: At the Masters — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter: At the Masters — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter: At the Masters — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2005 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

The Masters: 2018 Final Round — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Unlocking Victory: UFC 236 — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore — NBC Sports California/MASN2, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — MLB Network/YES/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Colorado — Fox Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/WGN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at New York Mets — Fox Sports North/SNY, 7 p.m.

Texas at Arizona — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Anaheim — Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Colorado vs. Seattle — Altitude 2/KZJO/YouTube TV, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Motormouths — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

The Adventures of Janet Guthrie — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

End of Regular Season

Chicago at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/KENS, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New York — Fox Sports Detroit/MSG Network, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn — TSN2/RDS2/Fox Sports Sun/WWOR, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee — TSN4/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte — ESPN/TSN3/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver — TSN4/Fox Sports North/Altitude, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland — TSN1/NBC Sports California Plus/NBC Sports Northwest, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/TSN3/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel and Todd’s Grade A Mocks — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning — USA Network/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Game 1, NYCB Live/Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, Long Island, NY

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders — NBCSN/CBC/TVA Sports 2/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1, Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets — NHL Network/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 3/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Game 1, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators — USA Network/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Game 1, SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

2018 Stanley Cup Championship Film — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

All Ours: The 2018 Stanley Cup Champions Washington Capitals — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

USL

Memphis 901 vs. Atlanta United 2 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

The Turkish SuperLig Highlights — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 – Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro: Sorteo Copa de Oro — Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.

Misión Copa Oro — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Cheddar ESports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: David Njoku — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

University Showcase: Purdue University Boiler Bytes — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night— ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

ATP Tour

U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, River Oaks Country Club, Houston, TX

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinal: 1st Leg, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Barcelona — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m./TNT, 2:55 p.m.

Quarterfinal: 1st Leg, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Juventus — Galavision, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

WNBA

2019 WNBA Draft — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2019 WNBA Draft — ESPNU, 8 p.m.