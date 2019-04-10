Bearcats BlogCast: Goodbye Mick Cronin, Who Should be Next?

Hi, welcome to the coaching change edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. I’m joined by Matt Opper to discuss the coaching vacancy created by Mick Cronin moving out west to become the coach at UCLA.

Matt and I discuss our initial thoughts on the move, what it means for Cincinnati, what Mick’s ultimate legacy at Cincinnati will be, the ups and downs of his years at Cincinnati, whether or not we think he will succeed at UCLA and the role of the administration in all of this.

From there, we naturally turn our eyes towards the next step. Matt and I break down a few of the big candidates, John Brannen, Matt McMahon, Nick Van Exel, Darren Savino, Rick Pitino and Thad Matta. We surprisingly have the same coach at the top of our list of who we’d like to become the coach. My ideal coach is Thad but the coach we think UC should hire is the same.

There will be a podcast of some sort the day that UC announces a new coach. It could be the three of us, it could just be me, who’s to say?

Thanks to Mick Cronin for everything he’s done at Cincinnati. There were more positive memories than bad, and that’s what we want as fans of the program. One thing is for certain, we never had to worry about the team not working hard and that was a testament to it’s coach.

Thank you all for following along this season, it’s not over just yet.

