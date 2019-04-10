Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 10/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 402 2 3 Rory MacDonald 224 3 4 Michael Page 216 4 2 Andrey Koreshkov 196.5 5 5 Lorenz Larkin 158 6 6 Neiman Gracie 145 7 7 David Rickels 92.5 8 9 Ed Ruth 81.5 8 14 Kemran Lachinov 81.5 10 10 Jon Fitch 78 11 8 Paul Daley 76 12 12 Logan Storley 62 13 18 Joey Davis 59.5 14 11 Erick Silva 53.5 15 19 Vinicius de Jesus 51.5 16 NR Walter Gahadza 47.5 17 15 Guilherme Vasconcelos 44.5 18 16 Joaquin Buckley 43 19 19 Haim Gozali 35 19 17 Kastriot Xhema 35 21 NR Abraham Vaesau 30 22 NR Kiefer Crosbie 29.5 23 21 David Michaud 29 24 22 Ryan Couture 28 25 23 Jackie Gosh 27 26 24 Fernando Gonzalez Trevino 26.5 27 NR Johnny Cisneros 25.5 28 NR Ashley Reece 25 28 NR Austin Vanderford 25 28 NR Giorgio Pietrini 25 28 25 Walter Gahadza 25 32 20 A.J. Matthews 23 33 26 Danasabe Mohammed 20 33 26 Dominic Sumner 20 33 NR Thomas Oswald 20 36 28 James Terry 17 37 NR Yaroslav Amosov 14 38 33 Andy Murad 8.5 39 NR Jim Wallhead 5 39 NR John Mercurio 5 39 NR Josh Streaker 5 39 34 Khonry Gracie 5 43 35 Devon Brock 4.5 43 35 Levi Matan 4.5 45 NR Collin Fletcher 0 45 37 Ion Pascu 0 45 NR Justin Roswell 0 45 NR P.J. Cajigas 0 45 37 Ron Becker 0 45 37 Zak Bucia 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

