Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 10/19

By April 10, 2019

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Douglas Lima 402
2 3 Rory MacDonald 224
3 4 Michael Page 216
4 2 Andrey Koreshkov 196.5
5 5 Lorenz Larkin 158
6 6 Neiman Gracie 145
7 7 David Rickels 92.5
8 9 Ed Ruth 81.5
8 14 Kemran Lachinov 81.5
10 10 Jon Fitch 78
11 8 Paul Daley 76
12 12 Logan Storley 62
13 18 Joey Davis 59.5
14 11 Erick Silva 53.5
15 19 Vinicius de Jesus 51.5
16 NR Walter Gahadza 47.5
17 15 Guilherme Vasconcelos 44.5
18 16 Joaquin Buckley 43
19 19 Haim Gozali 35
19 17 Kastriot Xhema 35
21 NR Abraham Vaesau 30
22 NR Kiefer Crosbie 29.5
23 21 David Michaud 29
24 22 Ryan Couture 28
25 23 Jackie Gosh 27
26 24 Fernando Gonzalez Trevino 26.5
27 NR Johnny Cisneros 25.5
28 NR Ashley Reece 25
28 NR Austin Vanderford 25
28 NR Giorgio Pietrini 25
28 25 Walter Gahadza 25
32 20 A.J. Matthews 23
33 26 Danasabe Mohammed 20
33 26 Dominic Sumner 20
33 NR Thomas Oswald 20
36 28 James Terry 17
37 NR Yaroslav Amosov 14
38 33 Andy Murad 8.5
39 NR Jim Wallhead 5
39 NR John Mercurio 5
39 NR Josh Streaker 5
39 34 Khonry Gracie 5
43 35 Devon Brock 4.5
43 35 Levi Matan 4.5
45 NR Collin Fletcher 0
45 37 Ion Pascu 0
45 NR Justin Roswell 0
45 NR P.J. Cajigas 0
45 37 Ron Becker 0
45 37 Zak Bucia 0

 

 

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 

 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

