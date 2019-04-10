Dwyane Wade hilariously wipes out trying to jump onto announcer's table (Video)

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade finally saw his retirement tour come to a close in front of the home crowd on Tuesday night, in what was his final game at American Airlines Arena.

Wade has really made sure to make every minute count during his last season in the league, making it known to fans, media and players, so when the time came for his Miami swan song, we knew he’d pull out all the stops.

Sure enough, he did.

Wade dropped 30 points on 10-of-23 shooting in the 122-99 victory over the Sixers, and he put on quite the spectacle after the game. He went to jump up on the announcer’s table to embrace the fans, but ended up wiping out and hitting the deck. It was pretty funny to watch.

Father Time wins again.