Full video of Conor McGregor smashing fan's cell phone in Miami emerges

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been in some hot water of the past few weeks, for the way he acted outside a Miami night club roughly one month ago.

McGregor was approached by a fan who was looking to snap a photo with him outside the Fountainebleau Hotel in Miami around 5 a.m. local time, and that didn’t go over well. The fan took the picture, so Conor took the cell phone and smashed it to bits. He was arrested soon after, and taken into custody.

Well, it didn’t take long for the full video of the incident to emerge, and it shows exactly that, which you can see below.

NEW VIDEO: Conor McGregor smashes fan’s phone outside Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, charged with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief https://t.co/aGT4ampcLj pic.twitter.com/cRjH3gLZMM — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 10, 2019

It’s easy to spot Conor snatching the phone out of the guy’s hand, then stomping on it multiple times.