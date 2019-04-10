Gameday R1G1: Penguins @ Islanders

Penguins @ Islanders

Eastern Conference Playoffs – Round 1, Game 1 – Series tied, 0-0

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

7:30PM Eastern – NBCSN | AT&TSN

Evgeni Malkin had an awful season. Phil Kessel can’t score at even strength. Phil Kessel is going to be traded. Kris Letang can’t stay healthy. Matt Murray sucks. Bring back Fleury. Sullivan lost the Penguins. Jack Johnson’s deal is awful and he sucks too. Matt Cullen is too old. The Penguins don’t have any depth.

Take all those storylines and your narratives, wrap them up in a large vessel, preferably a plastic, non-biodegradable one, and toss it all into the Gravesend Bay as you cross The Narrows on the way out to Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale.

Because whatever level of truth each of those sentiments may have held, they mean nothing now. Slam the reset. The two-month journey with which we’ve been well acquainted starts now, and if you’re not with it, you’re against it.

Maybe it was hip to be a self-loathing Pens fan before it was cool, but the Isles have left Brooklyn faster than a Starbucks franchise that moved in next to a place that makes coffee that comes straight from Nairobi from a blend of premium beans and guano. So buckle up, baby.

Because it’s the Cup.

Earlier this week, the team put together a three-part, comprehensive preview of the series at large.

Know Your Enemy: Part I – The Teams

Know Your Enemy: Part II – The Skaters

Know Your Enemy: Part III – The Goaltenders

The Penguins

Biggest story to follow this week has been the recuperation of Brian Dumoulin, the Penguins’ defensive stalwart and someone who will be a key cog if the Penguins are to make a deep playoff run. The guy is an absolute warrior, so when Mike Sullivan says that he’s a game-time decision, it’d probably take someone hacking off his leg with a battle axe to keep him out of this one. Zach Aston-Reese will also be a game-time decision.

Sullivan: "They're difficult (lineup) decisions when we have a healthy group of defensemen. All those guys have done a great job in helping us win games down the stretch. It's a good problem to have. It's not even a problem, it's a challenge. it's a good challenge to have." -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 9, 2019

Does this mean Jack Johnson will or won’t be in the lineup? STAY TUNED.

The Penguins recalled Tristan Jarry, allegedly to have some healthy bodies ready for the playoffs.

If you didn’t already love Jared McCann, a) you’re deluded but b) try this on for size.

Here are the lines and pairings from earlier this week, but if Dumoulin is good to go he’ll likely slot in for Johnson based upon this configuration, and Aston-Reese would likely be replacing Blueger or Wilson.

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Malkin – Hornqvist

Simon – Bjugstad – Kessel

Blueger – Cullen – Wilson

Johnson – Letang

Maatta – Schultz

Pettersson – Gudbranson

Murray

The Islanders

If you think the playoffs give you anxiety, try being an Islanders’ fan. The sweet, cathartic release of death may be preferable to watching Matt Martin amble around the ice in games that actually mean something, as evidenced by the overall insufferability of Isles’ fans both online and offline.

These aren’t your daddy’s Islanders. Although, the Penguins have historically been Barry Trotz’ daddy (until one fairly recent aberrance), so perhaps indirectly there’s some deep-seated shit going on. All that notwithstanding, the Trotz identity is strong in this club, so don’t be fooled by a bottom-six that looks less than threatening. The team has structure, discipline, and balance.

And this shithole of an arena is going to be frenzied like a five o’clock free crack giveaway with 14,500 Tyrone Biggums clones who just stole 10 car radios a piece. The Penguins will need to weather an early storm, and getting the first goal will be absolutely massive.

Lee – Barzal – Eberle

Bailey – Nelson – Dal Colle

Beauvillier – Filppula – Komarov

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Leddy – Boychuk

Pelech – Pulock

Toews – Mayfield

Lehner

Baby, You Wouldn’t Last a Minute on the Island.

Take the fucking Island.

Go Pens.