Jordan Spieth hits unbelievable shot off water at Masters Par 3 (Video)

Golf

By April 10, 2019

The Masters Tournament still has yet to begin, but the festivities at Augusta are already long underway.

Wednesday brought the Par 3 Contest, which is always fun, and features players letting their hair down a bit, showing some personality, and trying to pull off some incredible, risky shots they would not try during an actual tournament.

That was certainly the case with Jordan Spieth, who has been incredibly successful at Augusta over the course of his career. Check out this crazy shot he hit that skipped off a pond multiple times, then landed on the green.

There’s just something about Spieth at Augusta. Magic happens for him.

