Look: Gleyber Torres' beautiful brunette girlfriend is a stunner

The New York Yankees are off to a rough start, sporting a 5-7 record, but there are still some bright spots on their roster, and shortstop Gleyber Torres is one of them.

Torres has already hit three home runs this season, and is hitting .312, having driven in five runs as well. He’s been solid defensively, too, which was a bit of an issue heading into the season.

Yankees fans have enjoyed seeing Torres on the field, as his beautiful girlfriend, Elizabeth, has been known to take in games. In case you haven’t seen her, you’ll want to check out some photos of the two of them below.