Look: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony hit up Dwyane Wade's final game

The banana boat crew got together one final time to cheer on Dwyane Wade in his final NBA game at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, and it was great to see the band back together.

Both LeBron James’ and Chris Paul’s teams played their final regular-season games on Tuesday night, which enabled them to fly to Brooklyn to watch Wade. As for Carmelo Anthony, well, he’s a free agent, and he also resides in New York City, so he was able to join his bros courtside to cheer on D-Wade, as you can see below.

Dwyane Wade ended his final NBA game ever surrounded by his best friends 🤗 #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/YVd0LZZTJ3 — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2019

LBJ even videobombed his buddy for old times’ sake.

What a sendoff for Wade.