Look: Matt Barnes' hot brunette girlfriend shows off curves at beach

Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes has been one of the few bright spots as far as relief pitchers go this season.

Barnes has yet to give up a run in 4 1/3 innings of work, and has only given up a single hit, with six strikeouts to boot. As for the Red Sox’s bullpen as a whole, well, it has been absolutely terrible, and is a big reason the team is off to a 5-6 start to the season, coming off a World Series win.

Red Sox fans have enjoyed seeing Barnes’ beautiful girlfriend, Chelsea Zara, attending games at Fenway Park, as she’s an absolute smokeshow. In case you haven’t seen her, here are some photos of the power couple, starting with some recent photos of them at the beach.

And some more of Barnes and Zara.