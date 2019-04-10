Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jamal Crawford

By April 10, 2019

Apr 9, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford (11) makes a three point basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jamal Crawford – Phoenix (vs Dallas)

51 points, 18-30 FG, 8-9 FT, 7 3PTs, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

The 39-year-old Crawford almost scored half of his team’s points last night.

 

