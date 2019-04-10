Nets fans show Dwyane Wade love with funny Paul Pierce chant

Heat star Dwyane Wade played in his final NBA game on Wednesday night, and Nets fans showed him plenty of love during the game at Barclays Center.

But the manner in which they did so was interesting, and you’ll want to check out exactly what they had to say.

Paul Pierce ruffled plenty of feathers when he said he was a better NBA player than Wade, but apparently, Nets fans don’t agree. The interesting dynamic here is that Pierce played for the Nets during the course of his career, yet here’s what fans had to say during Wednesday’s game.

“Paul Pierce sucks!” they chanted.

Fans are chanting "Paul Pierce sucks" during D-Wade's final… this time in Brooklyn 😬 pic.twitter.com/t7vHKRXYHm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2019

OK then.