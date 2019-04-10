NFL rumors indicate Johnny Manziel to get 'another chance' to play

It was initially assumed that Johnny Manziel’s career in the NFL was over, with him plying his trade in the CFL and AAF, and having his tenure with the Browns end on a fail of epic proportions, with him partying out in Las Vegas the day before the team’s Week 17 game with the Steelers was set to take place.

But Manziel violated the terms of his CFL contract, and, as for the AAF, well, that’s no longer a thing, so he’s now jobless, and in search of another opportunity.

Well, apparently, that may come at the NFL level again, or at least that’s what the rumor mill is indicating. Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report reported the following in his 10-point stance column:

“…the sense I get from people in the NFL is that Manziel may well get another chance to play on football’s main stage.”

That’s an interesting nugget, but we feel obliged to share our opinion on it, and frankly, it seems like something that Manziel’s camp fed the writer to leak out supposed “interest.” We’ll soon find out.