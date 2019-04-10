'Raw After Mania' Averages Lowest Amount Of Views In WWE History

The Raw after WrestleMania is typically one of the most exciting Monday Night Raw episodes of the year. Throughout the years, fans get very vocal during this show as well as many surprise appearances and returns take place.

This past Monday, Raw took place at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, so the energy of the show was going to be no different than from previous years. However as the ratings came in for how well the show did viewership wise and it has been determined that this year’s “Raw After Mania” was the lowest in WWE history.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, the episode averaged 2.92 million views. The show lost over 500,000 viewers during the third hour as reported by SportsKeeda. This is the lowest rating compared to previous years where they would average from 3.76 million to 5.36 million.

The “Raw After Mania” saw the announcement of the newly crowned Universal Champion Seth Rollins put his title on the line in a Winner Take All against the new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Fans also saw the main roster debut of Lars Sullivan, the fight between the new Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans, the in ring return of Alexa Bliss and even the return of Sami Zayn.

The show also featured Elias performing his own rap, dissing the man that interrupted his musical act at WrestleMania, John Cena. Only to be interrupted during his segment by the return of The Undertaker.

The main event disappointed fans as it was supposed to be Kofi Kingston vs. Seth Rollins for both belts until The Bar interrupted the match, turning the main event into a tag match between Kofi and Seth facing The Bar. The show closed with Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston standing in the ring victorious with their respected championships.