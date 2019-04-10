Tigers Westin Michaud Transferring to UND

The University of North Dakota hockey team received some much-needed help at the center position.

Today, UND picked up another player for the 2019-20 season. Former Colorado College Tiger Westin Michaud will be joining the Fighting Hawks in the fall. Since Michaud is a grad transfer, he will be able to play for the Hawks immediately.

In 114 games with the Tigers, Michaud scored (29g-33a–62pts), he was also a plus-seven.

“Westin is a competitor and we’re happy to add that to our offensive group,” UND head coach Brad Berry said in a release from the school. “We were an attractive option for him to continue his career and our fans will like how he plays the game.”

During the Frozen Faceoff, Tigers head coach Mike Haviland was interested in keeping Michaud at C.C.

I’m trying,” Haviland said.“It would be welcome to have him back for sure.”

It should be interesting to watch the Tigers and the Hawks play this season.