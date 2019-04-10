Watch: Dirk Nowitzki's final NBA points came via signature shot

Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki, like Dwyane Wade, played in the final NBA game of his career on Wednesday night, but still received plenty of love from Spurs fans at AT&T Center.

Nowitzki has drawn respect from fans around the league, as well as players, which is why the Spurs gave him this awesome tribute video.

A very emotional Dirk Nowitzki after watching a video tribute before his final NBA game tonight in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/dUGM2wqG7k — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 11, 2019

The best part of Nowitzki’s performance was when he received the ball near the top of the key, with roughly 50 seconds remaining in the game. That’s when he pulled up for his signature fadeaway jumper and drained a shot for the final two points of his NBA career.

Dirk Nowitzki’s final bucket pic.twitter.com/Yglesm0dn8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 11, 2019

Dirk finished the game with 20 points on 8-of-21 shooting.