What Are the Punishments in Sports for Drug Offense

In sports, the most common illegal drug is anabolic steroids. The possession of anabolic steroids has been illegal in the U.S since the 1990s. The drug has been classified as a schedule III drug which puts it in the same category as morphine, opium, codeine, and many other depressants and stimulants.

If found carrying or using any of the above-mentioned drugs, even in sport, is categorized as a drug offense and is punishable by law. The punishments for possession vary widely depending on the offense and their drug offense attorney in Orlando.

According to federal law, the penalties usually range from up to one year in prison and a fine amounting to $1,000 for a first offense, and about three years in prison with a fine amounting to a minimum of $5,000 for a third offense.

Drug Offense in Sports

In Sports, organizations and leagues can also punish their members for drug offense and possession. In 2011, it was decided that nearly all professional leagues and their players will have to go through random drug tests for narcotics, anabolic steroids, and other common performance enhancing drugs like HGH and androstenedione.

In NFL for example, every player has to go through a drug test every year for amphetamines and steroids.

The violators usually get a four-game suspension if found to be possessing banned substance in the first offense. Similarly, the player is banned for six games for the second offense and a full season ban on the third offense.

Baseball in the U.S has different punishments in store for their players. For first time offense, a player is suspended for 50 games. For a second offense, the player gets a ban of 100 games.

Drug Offense in the Olympics

The International Olympic Committee use drug testing standards made by the World-Anti-Doping Agency. These standards say that if an Olympic athlete is tested positive for a banned substance, the athlete is immediately removed from the competition and is banned for at least two years. They have also stripped away from any medals that they were awarded recently. A second offense can lead to a lifelong ban of the athlete from the Olympics.

School Level Sports

In the U.S, common criminal sanctions apply to all minors who are found in possession of illegal drugs. Many schools and sports associations have their own laws, set of rules, and punishments.

Since this is the time youngsters are preparing for professional sports for later life, the punishment is often not as tough as the ones from professional sports boards.

In college and school, athletes can also defend themselves if found guilty by hiring a drug offense attorney. The same can be done in professional sports.

A drug offense lawyer has the right knowledge and tools to help reduce your punishment by investigating your particular problems and why you could be using drugs in the first place. They are able to come with arguments that can help you save your career.