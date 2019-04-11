4/11/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Now that the two game anomaly known as the Twins series is over, the Mets can get on to serious business. A ten game road trip which flies through Atlanta, Philadelphia, and St. Louis will give everybody a good idea where the Mets truly are as a unit, even if it won’t solve anything in the standings. It all starts tonight at 7:20 when the Mets face the Braves at SunTrust Park.

It’s fitting that the Mets will face the Braves during Masters Week. Why? Because Braves Twitter has developed a strange habit of responding to the opposing team’s final score tweet with pictures of Tiger Woods after Braves victories.

This is so off the charts on the strange and organic meters and in a weird way, it’s wonderful.

It’s endless. Braves fans are even “Tigering” games they’re not involved in:

Hint: Don’t lose to the Braves … ever.

How to Enjoy

The Pitchers

Steven Matz takes the hill for the Mets. Matz has an ERA of 0.87 and a WHIP of 1.16 in two starts so far. Matz did a good job of getting out of trouble with runners on base in his last start. Now he just needs to find a way to get through the sixth inning, as he has only pitched in 10 and 1/3 innings so far.

Kevin Gausman goes for the Braves tonight. Gausman went seven shutout innings in his only other start of the season against Miami. In six seasons with the Orioles, Gausman was 39-51 with an ERA of 4.22 and a WHIP of 1.35. In his short time in Atlanta, Gausman is 6-3 with a 2.57 ERA and a WHIP of 1.08. If I was Kevin Gausman, I’d thank a deity every day for not having to pitch in the A.L. East. (Though Gausman’s numbers at Oriole Park … 24-20/3.70 ERA/1.26 WHIP … were better than I thought they’d be.)

The Lineups

Let’s get this road trip off to a good start! #LGM pic.twitter.com/EFVsYOAiRY — New York Mets (@Mets) April 11, 2019

Solid. Useful. Good luck complaining about this one.

And for Tiger’s new favorite team:

Home Sweet Home! Braves are back at @SunTrustPark, take the field at 7:20!

#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/rp9vnpfqKn — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 11, 2019

Moving pictures on the lineup tweet is a nice touch.

Game Notes