5 Football Online Betting Mistakes To Avoid

It is no surprise that football is the most popular sport to bet on. However, to many, it is striking that a lot of betting enthusiasts, even professional ones, make mistakes when betting on football. Let us make one thing clear – as a football punter, everybody makes mistakes. The thing is that you need to learn from your mistakes – if you do not do it, you will never become a truly successful online football punter.

If you are considering football betting and want to be successful at it, you should try to avoid all of the following betting mistakes.

1. Watching too little of the action

One of the biggest mistakes both professional and amateur players do when betting on football is not following the action. As it turns out, a lot of football punters place bets without watching any fixtures.

Watching matches can help you get a more in-depth look into the performance of individual players and on teams as a whole, and that is why it should not be undermined. Furthermore, by watching fixtures, you can easily see what mistakes each team tends to make, and even obtain some information regarding team motivation, too.

Overall, try to watch as many fixtures as possible – it will help you become a more successful punter.

2. Backing the most popular teams

It is common for punters to bet on the top teams in a league for whatever reasons, but there is one crucial thing you need to remember about them. When a lot of people bet on the same teams, they are seen as less valuable by bookies, hence the shortened odds. And when you make a bet at shortened odds, you will not receive a proper payout if your bet wins.

To avoid this, spend time and research smaller teams; avoid focusing on top teams only. Lastly, remember that, often times, the biggest value can be found among players who are just below the radar.

3. Relying on emotions

Many bettors base their wagers on emotions, but there are several key reasons why you should refrain from doing so at all costs. To begin with, fans tend to ignore their favourite teams’ weaknesses. On top of that, it is also common to consider teams far better than they actually are when you like them.

Another important thing to mention is that when punters do not like certain teams, they tend to underestimate them, and this often results in placing losing bets.

On the other hand, if you place bets only after having researched teams and players thoroughly, you are more likely to turn out a winner. Try to leave your emotions out of the calculation and base your wagers on hard facts only – that way, you are more likely to become successful at online football betting.

4. Sticking to one bookmaker

As you know, odds determine the payout you are to receive if your bet wins. But those are not the same everywhere – as a matter of fact, odds vary at different bookmakers. That is why, if your object is to win money, you should always shop around for the best odds.

If you do not feel like comparing lines from different bookies, you can rely on sites like Sporting Pedia and mobile applications which do it for you.

5. Ignoring the stats

Last, but not least, you should never ignore statistics, be it player stats or team stats. True, reading statistics might be boring, but it provides invaluable knowledge regarding the overall performance of teams and players. Information revealing total losses and wins, average shots per game, score history, and goal difference can play a crucial role, especially when you wager on two seemingly equal teams.

On the other hand, you should try not to rely on statistics too much – remember that surprises can always occur, especially in football. In addition, we advise you to familiarize yourself with statistics up to 2 years old. As time passes, player performance is often hindered, so there is no point in consulting with older stats.