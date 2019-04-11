Blue Jays

Blue Jays slugger Rowdy Tellez crushes longest home run in Fenway Park history (Video)

Blue Jays slugger Rowdy Tellez crushes longest home run in Fenway Park history (Video)

Blue Jays

Blue Jays slugger Rowdy Tellez crushes longest home run in Fenway Park history (Video)

By April 11, 2019

By: |

The Red Sox’s quest to repeat as World Series Champions has not gone as planned, as the team is currently off to a 4-9 start — tied for last place in the AL East standings.

Not only that, the team had to deal with another troll job of sorts — seeing a member of the visiting team hit the longest home run in Fenway Park history on Thursday. Coincidentally, it happened to be the Blue Jays — the team that the Sox are tied with at the bottom of the division.

Jays’ 220-pound designated hitter Rowdy Tellez saw a 1-1 cutter from Nathan Eovaldi and he absolutely demolished it — 505 feet, to be exact, which was three feet further than Ted Williams’ blast from six decades ago.

And the flex to celebrate.

What a moon shot.

Blue Jays, MLB, Red Sox

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Blue Jays
Home