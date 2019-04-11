Blue Jays slugger Rowdy Tellez crushes longest home run in Fenway Park history (Video)

The Red Sox’s quest to repeat as World Series Champions has not gone as planned, as the team is currently off to a 4-9 start — tied for last place in the AL East standings.

Not only that, the team had to deal with another troll job of sorts — seeing a member of the visiting team hit the longest home run in Fenway Park history on Thursday. Coincidentally, it happened to be the Blue Jays — the team that the Sox are tied with at the bottom of the division.

Jays’ 220-pound designated hitter Rowdy Tellez saw a 1-1 cutter from Nathan Eovaldi and he absolutely demolished it — 505 feet, to be exact, which was three feet further than Ted Williams’ blast from six decades ago.

505 FEET! 😳 Rowdy just hit the longest home run in Fenway Park history. #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/5aEQOzZ7tD — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 12, 2019

And the flex to celebrate.

What a moon shot.