Seven MLB surprises so far in 2019

The 2019 MLB regular season is barely two weeks old, but enough baseball has been played for us to be surprised by a few things.

Part of the fun with early-season statistics is the fact that almost nothing has stabilized just yet when we’re talking about the performances of a team or individual players. There’s still about five-and-a-half months for things to even out, and for the most part, they will across the board. That’s just how baseball works — the law of averages typically wins out.

But there will be at least a handful of occurrences where a surprisingly fast start will turn into a career year for a player, or a postseason push by a team initially not expected to be a contender. Let’s dig deeper into the following seven players and teams who have all gotten off to varying degrees of surprisingly good starts in 2019.