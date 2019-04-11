In Case You Missed It ...

I really haven’t been pimping the whole Ron Darling/Lenny Dykstra thing, but our friends at Sports Talk NY Live (heard on 540 AM in New York at 7:00 PM every Sunday) did an interview with Dykstra on the subject last Sunday.

Dykstra has officially sued Ron Darling and his publishing company for libel and defamation regarding a passage in Darling’s book about Dykstra unleashing a racist tirade at Oil Can Boyd before Game 3 of the 1986 World Series. You undoubtedly know the story by now. Whether you believe Lenny or not, he’s always entertaining.