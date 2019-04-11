Look: Dustin Johnson's hot girlfriend Paulina Gretzky spotted at Masters Tournament

Golf star Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have certainly had their ups and downs, but they appear to be back together dating once again.

The couple has two kids, and while they’re not married, they’ve been dating for what seems like forever, and are big stars on both social media as well as the golf course.

Gretzky scrubbed her page of Johnson photos a few months back, but the two have been seen together since that time, so it appears they’re still a couple. Johnson also sent a pretty clear message that they’re together this week as well, showing up to Augusta National Golf Club to support Johnson at the Masters Tournament. Here she is at the Par 3 Contest.

In case you’re interested, here are some more photos of Gretzky, as she really is a stunner.