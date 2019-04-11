Look: Tyler Glasnow's blonde fitness model girlfriend is turning heads

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow has burst onto the MLB scene, and he’s quietly been one of the most dominant hurlers in the game so far this season.

Glasnow is 3-0 — winning all three games he’s started — and has given up only one earned run in 17 innings, sporting a ridiculous 0.53 ERA. He’s already recorded 21 strikeouts, and is putting some of the game’s best hitters to sleep. The Rays have a rising star on their hands, and Glasnow will likely be a big part of their success going forward.

The 25-year-old is just entering his prime, and figures to be one of the more dominant pitchers in the American League for years to come. Not only that, he’s also crushing life off the baseball diamond, as he’s been dating beautiful fitness model Brooke Register. She’s so good looking that she was recently on the cover of Shape Magazine, which you can check out below.

You’ll also want to see more photos of both Register and Glasnow, and we’ve got you covered below.