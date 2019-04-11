Serge Ibaka serves Kawhi Leonard beef penis pizza after interview (Video)

Raptors teammates Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard had an interesting meal after a compelling “interview” of sorts, and you’ll want to check it out.

Even though the Raptors are preparing for the playoffs, the main question surrounding the team has to do with whether or not Leonard will remain in Toronto, or will instead look to test the free-agent market, to possibly land in Los Angeles or Brooklyn. As such, Ibaka asked him how he’s been enjoying his time in Toronto. Not only that, he even went as far as to ask Leonard if he’ll be re-signing with the Raptors this summer.

The hard-hitting questions were a compelling watch, but the million-dollar moment was when Ibaka served Leonard beef penis pizza.

No, seriously.

If Leonard does remain with the Raptors, we’ll credit the beef penis as the factor that put him over the top.