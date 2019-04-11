TBT: Friendly reminder that former Penguins goalie, Thomas Greiss, once referred to PPG Paints Arena as "pretty dead" after making his debut with the Islanders in 2015

Pittsburgh Sporting News – Former Penguins goaltender Thomas Greiss caused a stir on Monday after making his debut with the New York Islanders at their new home in Brooklyn, the Barclays Center. After the Islanders’ 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon, Greiss was asked how the atmosphere was in his first game in New York. “It was fun to play (here), especially coming from Pittsburgh,” he said to Islanders Insights. “It’s pretty dead there.” Greiss, who played only one season in Pittsburgh before signing a free-agent deal with the Isles this offseason, may have a point. Despite the Penguins’ 377-game home sellout streak, his criticism is one that rings true. The environment at Penguins home games hasn’t been the same since they left Mellon Arena for their new digs across the street in 2010.

Look, it’s pretty easy to get upset about a guy directing a jab at his former team (which also happens to your favorite hockey team) the very first moment a microphone gets put in front of his face while he’s with his new squad, but let’s not get too butthurt here. For starters, it’s Thomas Greiss we’re talking here. Who? Exactly.

Sure, Greiss may have done his part this year in winning the Jennings Trophy (the trophy awarded to the goalies on the team who allow the fewest goals in the regular season) along with teammate Robin Lehner, but let’s not act he’s Patrick fucking Roy.

Besides, let’s take a quick investigative look as to why Tommy might’ve been upset about his time in Pittsburgh:

1. He rode the pine.

2. He wasn’t that good (see: graph above). We don’t cheer for losers here, Tommy.

3. Fans in Pittsburgh don’t get out of control whenever the Pens win a home game in fucking October. 13 consecutive playoff appearances (including three Stanley Cups in that timespan) will jade you.

4. He didn’t play on a very good team in Pittsburgh. Did I mention we typically win Stanley Cups? Well, the Pens didn’t win one that year. In fact, they barely even made the playoffs that season (they ended up getting the 8-seed and were promptly bounced in the first round by the Rangers in 5 games).

5. I’m done justifying why Thomas Greiss is a giant fucking baby.

With that said, let’s blow the roof off the building Sunday afternoon at the Paint Can whenever the Isles comes to town. Then, hopefully the Pens will chase Lehner (quick update: Greiss is still a backup) early so we can heckle Tommy boy the rest of the game.

P.S. – go punch yourself directly in the dick and balls if you’re worried about the Penguins being down 1-0 in this series.

P.P.S. – H/T to Mike Darnay for bringing this little tidbit up about Greiss on this week’s Dying Alive. Yes, I listen to show.

P.P.P.S. – (always wanted to do a P.P.P.S.) Robin Lehner has a gigantic neck tattoo.

It’s quite possible that Lehner and Greiss might be the two most hateable goalies in hockey.

Pens in 6.

