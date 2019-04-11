The Betting Window for April 12-14

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can shill awful pisswater, but between the Super Bowl Clydesdale commercials and this one, make grown-ass men weep like children.

Let’s make some cashola.

Kelvin Gastelum +145 over Israel Adesanya ($10)

Max Holloway -225 over Dustin Poirier ($10)

Sergiy Derevyanchenko -1400 over Jack Culcay ($50)

Arnold Barboza Jr. -750 over Mike Alvarado ($20)

Eryk Anders -205 over Khalil Rountree ($10)

As I said on Tuesday, Adesanya has a style (bender…sorry) unlike anyone in the UFC, but Gastelum’s all-around game has been underrated for some time. He’s not as flashy as Israel, hell, nobody is, but he doesn’t have any glaring weakness, and has a good a chance as most of slowing him down, bottling him up, and neutralizing him. I don’t even know if I would pick him to win, but I’m going to take whomever was the underdog here for a few extra bucks.

I’m a gigantic Dustin Poirier fan, and that line is pretty damned high for Max…but after that Ortega fight…no. Just no. Holloway’s run is amongst the best we’ve seen in combat sports in decades. I might have talked myself into Poirier before the Ortega fight, but after that? Brian Ortega was 14-0, starched Frankie Edgar like he’s never been, and was capable of knocking anyone out with any limb and submitting with just as much ease. And Max just beat the spirit out of him and stole his soul. It was amazing to watch,

Last Week: $ -11.37

Year To Date: $ -27.53

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.