Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 4

Sydney Swans vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Lomachenko vs. Crolla

Weigh-In — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Baseball

South Carolina at Florida — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

USC at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Long Beach State at USC — Pac12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament: Frozen Four

National Semifinals, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Providence vs. Minnesota-Duluth — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Denver vs. UMass — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Maryland at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal, Leg 2: Children Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Sporting Kansas City vs. CF Monterrey — Univision Deportes/Yahoo!, 9 p.m.

Formula 1

Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shangahi, Communist China

Practice 1 — ESPNews, 9:55 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 1:55 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

1st Round

Honorary Starters — Masters.com/Masters app, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups — Masters.com/Masters app, 10 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters.com/Masters app, 10:45 a.m.

Holes 15 and 16 — Masters.com/Masters app, 11:45 a.m.

TV Broadcast — ESPN, 3 p.m.

4K Coverage

Amen Corner — DirecTV Channel 105, 10 a.m.

Holes 15 and 16 — DirecTV Channel 106, 10:45 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter: At the Masters — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter: At the Masters — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter: At the Masters — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter: At the Masters — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter: At the Masters — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter: At the Masters — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

1st Round Replay — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Masters 1st Round Highlights — CBS, 11:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Quarterfinals, Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland

United States vs. Japan — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 5:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Germany — TSN2/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. Czech Republic — TSN2, 12:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Baltimore — MLB Network/MASN, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Fox Sports Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet One/NESN, 7 p.m.

National League

Miami at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — MLB Network/SNY/Fox Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Motorsports Hour — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters: The Awards Show — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoff Preview 2019 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Game 1, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals — USA Network/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Fox Sports Carolinas/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 1, Calgary Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Cheddar ESports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Michael Badgley — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

ATP Tour

U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, River Oaks Country Club, Houston, TX

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Quarterfinal, 1st Leg: Sinobo Stadium, Prague, Czech Republic

Slavia Praha vs. Chelsea — Galavision, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal, 1st Leg: Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. SSC Napoli — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.