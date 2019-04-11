UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2

Apr 13, 2019

State Farm Arena

Atlanta, Georgia

UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2 Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

9,832 – below average

UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-4,698 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,200

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Interim Lightweight Championship:

Max Holloway (20-3, #1 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier (24-5, 1 NC, #7 ranked lightweight)

Interim Middleweight Championship:

Kelvin Gastelum (15-3, 1 NC, #3 ranked middleweight) vs Israel Adesanya (16-0, #4 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Eryk Anders (11-3, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree (7-3, 1 NC, #25 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Alan Jouban (16-6, #34 ranked welterweight) vs Dwight Grant (9-2, #63 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ovince Saint Preux (23-12, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nikita Krylov (24-6, #14 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Jalin Turner (8-4, #52 ranked lightweight) vs Matt Frevola (6-1-1, #75 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:

Wilson Reis (23-9, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Alexandre Pantoja (20-3, #8 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:

Max Griffin (14-6, #62 ranked welterweight) vs Zelim Imadaev (8-0)

Bantamweights:

Boston Salmon (6-1) vs Khalid Taha (12-2, #57 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Curtis Millender (17-4, #36 ranked welterweight) vs Belal Muhammad (14-3, #48 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Montel Jackson (7-1, #35 ranked bantamweight) vs Andre Soukhamthath (13-6, #41 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Lauren Mueller (10-2, #23 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Poliana Botelho (7-2, #10 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Brandon Davis (9-5, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Randy Costa (4-0)

