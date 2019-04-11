MMA Manifesto

UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2 Fight Card

UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2 Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2 Fight Card

By April 11, 2019

By: |

UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2
Apr 13, 2019 
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, Georgia

 

UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2 Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

9,832 – below average

UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-4,698 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Interim Lightweight Championship:
Max Holloway  (20-3,  #1 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier    (24-5, 1 NC, #7 ranked lightweight)

Interim Middleweight Championship:
Kelvin Gastelum    (15-3, 1 NC, #3 ranked middleweight) vs Israel Adesanya    (16-0, #4 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Eryk Anders  (11-3,  #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree   (7-3, 1 NC, #25 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Alan Jouban  (16-6, #34 ranked welterweight) vs Dwight Grant   (9-2, #63 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ovince Saint Preux    (23-12, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nikita Krylov    (24-6, #14 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Jalin Turner  (8-4, #52 ranked lightweight) vs Matt Frevola   (6-1-1, #75 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:
Wilson Reis  (23-9, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Alexandre Pantoja   (20-3, #8 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:
Max Griffin  (14-6, #62 ranked welterweight) vs Zelim Imadaev  (8-0)

Bantamweights:
Boston Salmon    (6-1) vs Khalid Taha (12-2, #57 ranked bantamweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Curtis Millender    (17-4, #36 ranked welterweight) vs Belal Muhammad   (14-3, #48 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:
Montel Jackson (7-1, #35 ranked bantamweight) vs Andre Soukhamthath  (13-6, #41 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Lauren Mueller  (10-2, #23 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Poliana Botelho   (7-2, #10 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Brandon Davis   (9-5, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Randy Costa  (4-0)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 odds - BestFightOdds

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home