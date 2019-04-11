Video of Leonard Fournette's arrest emerges

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is coming off a rough 2018 campaign, and he didn’t really an enjoyable Thursday, either, getting pulled over by police officers, eventually leaving in handcuffs.

Fournette was driving in Jacksonville, and was pulled over for speeding at a local car wash during a routine traffic stop, according to TMZ Sports. Unfortunately for him, his license was suspended, which he claims to have not been aware of. Fournette got a speeding ticket back in November, and did not pay the $204 fine, which eventually resulted in his license being suspended.

The Jaguars running back was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked license, and also charged with speeding and improper window tints. He was handcuffed, booked and taken to jail, as you can see in the video below.

It didn’t take long for the team to release a statement on the incident.

Statement from the Jaguars on RB Leonard Fournette’s arrest: “The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information. No further comment will be provided at this time.” — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) April 11, 2019

Paying the ticket probably would’ve been the wise move here, and would’ve prevented all this.