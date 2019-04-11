Watch: Patrick Beverley advises Jae Crowder on how to defend James Harden

An interesting video has surfaced showing a conversation that took place on the court following Wednesday’s Jazz-Clippers game at Staples Center, and you’ll want to check it out.

It shows Patrick Beverley — one of the best defenders in the NBA — talking to Jae Crowder. And given the hand gestures he used, and the way he positioned his body, many believe that Beverley was giving Crowder advice on how to defend James Harden, given that the Jazz are set to square off against the Rockets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this weekend.

@WorldWideWob 90% sure that Patrick Beverley is giving Jae Crowder advice on defending James Harden pic.twitter.com/td4pwHEh6o — Todd Patton (@ToddPatton) April 11, 2019

Beverley would know better than anyone, as he’s an elite defender, and also played with Harden on the Rockets for a few seasons. There’s no way to know for sure, but it sure looked like that’s what he was relaying to Crowder.