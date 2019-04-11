Watch: Sister Mary Jo proves that nuns can hurl in throwing out first pitch before Cardinals game

Anyone that believes nuns just sit around do the work of their higher power is dead wrong, as Sister Mary Jo proved, once again, that she can throw a baseball with serious precision.

Sister Mary Jo showed that before a game last season, and, as such, she was given the same honor before Thursday’s Dodgers-Cardinals game at Busch Stadium.

And, sure enough, she delivered — literally — firing a perfect strike to the plate from the mound, as if she were paid to do exactly that.

Both the Mets and Nationals need some relief pitching help to bolster their bullpens — just saying.