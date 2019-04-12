Bird Law 3.7: How Sweep It Is!

Extension season rolls on as the Cardinals lock in Matt Carpenter through at least 2021. And the team pulls off an unlikely 4-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. These topics and more on this episode of Bird Law!

Credits: Intro: Music – Baker Street by Gerry Rafferty ; Audio – “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” (FOX); Outro: Music – Glow Worm (Cha Cha Cha) by Jackie Davis