How Can you bet Successfully in Football?

Sports betting looks easy at times. Barcelona are playing last placed Huesca in La Liga. You know very well Barcelona will win the game. The odds favor Barca and you have money in your betting account. So, why not bet?

In betting, success is measured by how much value you get from your wagers. You could back Barcelona to beat Huesca at odds 1.10 but that would mean gaining only €10 for every €100 you bet. Compare that to wagering a win of over 3.5 goals at odds 1.7.

The last time the two sides met, the giant team won 8-2, meaning they could easily score another 4 or more goals in the second leg. Your €100 bet will bring back €170, which is a better value than the first bet. Read on to find out how to improve your betting skills and win more with value bets.

Invest in your Knowledge of the Sport

Unless you plan to always pay others to analyze games for you, invest in your knowledge of football. Not just the basics but the rules and small details that can make a difference in an important game. For instance, do you know the impact of a possessive playing style? Does defensive football lead to more goals scored or fewer goals conceded?

Pick one or a few leagues and dedicate your time to analyzing games from those teams. It’s easy to bet on Liverpool or PSG when you already know the type of football they play. You are probably also exposed to games from these two teams compared to any other teams.

Combine your knowledge of football with your understanding of different leagues and their teams. While not all your bets will result in wins, it’s easier for you to win when you are a knowledgeable bettor.

Always research before you Bet

Knowing that both Atletico Madrid and Juventus are good defensively can help you anticipate a low-scoring game when the two sides meet. However, that says little about which team will win. A match between the two teams could be one-sided or competitive depending on many reasons.

As a punter, it’s your duty to analyze the team’s recent games to better predict which team is likely to win. Facts about injuries, lineups, form, and motivation to win the game are important. If Juventus is injury prone and crucial players are absent, it could spell trouble for the team.

On the other hand, motivation to win the game can help you predict how many games are likely to be scored. Remember this year’s round of 16 results? Atletico had already scored 2-0 at home. During the second leg, Juventus were more motivated to win and they scored 3-0 to proceed ahead.

That’s motivation, and part of the many reasons teams and players win. Besides motivation, team form is also an important indicator of which team may win. If a team has been on a losing strike when facing both strong and weak sides, it will probably also lose in the next match.

Find Value Bets

As we’ve already mentioned, becoming an expert of value bets is what makes you a successful punter. Anyone could back Manchester City to beat Cardiff City at a FA game and win the bet. But with odds as little as 1.08, you’d be gaining almost no value from your bet.

By comparison, an outcome of 0-0 during the first half may have odds of 2.0. If your research shows that Cardiff does well defensively for the first 45 minutes, it’s a more valuable bet. Any bet from such a game would give you double your wager.

The best online casinos always have games with value odds. They may not always be easy to find but they are always there. If you are new to the concept, value odds are odds which promise more value than the casinos believe.

The best way to find great odds is to shop around on bookmaker websites. While betting sites tend to have near similar odds, they differ in certain wagers. The odds of which player scores first, for example, varies widely. If your research gives you a clear pattern of a player that tends to score the first goal often, make sure take advantage of such a bet.

Get Tips from Tipster Sites

Although tipsters don’t get everything right, they analyze games better than most punters. Tipsters rely on their accuracy to earn money and to maintain large followings on their sites. They spend more time analyzing games than you probably do.

Before you place your bets, always compare your predictions with those of tipsters. Sometimes your analyses may match and that gives you more confidence on your bets. At times, your prediction may differ with theirs but that only helps you research more and avoid betting on the wrong wagers.

Most tipster sites offer free predictions but some also charge for their services. If you analyze your games, you’d probably do good comparing your tips with free websites. After all, there is only one formula of predicting games and that’s to analyze all the facts.

Always bet like a Pro

Professional bettors do more than research games. They are disciplined, good financial managers and rational thinkers. Most amateur bettors ruin their bets through emotions-based decision making, poor planning, and other factors.

If you are going to become a successful bettor, adopt a professional mindset. Even if you only bet to pass time, always think like a pro. Never allow your love for a team to cloud your judgment. Facts should be your guide whenever making a bet.

Discipline is particularly important. If you decide to bet once per day, stick to your plan. This also applies to your budget. Have personal goals that guide your decisions when you lose continuously. With time, your professional mentality leads to greater success

To Conclude

Sports betting is a great way to make extra money during the weekends. It could also become your career or a part-time profession. To succeed, invest in your knowledge of football. Always do research before betting and find value bets to maximize your profits. Develop a professional’s mentality and become a good manager of your betting job.