How To Watch Coachella 2019 Live Stream Online

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019 is all set and ready for a grand start on 12th April 2019 and ends on 21st April 2019. As the ritzy line up of entertainers and chosen people keeps on increasing, so does the expectation of fans, huge numbers of whom can hardly wait to see their most loved artists, taking home the famous Coachella statue.

2019 Coachella starts with the Red carpet show. The live coverage begins from 4 AM IST. The red carpet show starts from 6.30 pm ET. International viewers can watch the full event through Youtube official channel. You can watch Red carpet on the Facebook page of Coachella. Indio, California, United States, Empire Polo Club will be hosting the show for this time. We bring you all live updates of the show including the winner’s list. Let’s check out the complete list of streaming channels to watch the event below.

Coachella live streaming 2019 online free channels

Just like over the years, the Coachella 2019 will air live on Friday, 12th April. The ceremony will be held at 6.30 pm ET. However, there are different avenues where fans can enjoy the event. So here’s how to live stream the Coachella 2019?

Youtube Channel

Youtube will be airing the Coachella 2019 ceremony from 6.30 pm ET. It is a free-to-air streaming network. Fans who want to stream the Coachella 2019 outside the UK are in luck as well, because according to the official website of the Coachella, the whole function will be streamed live on their official YouTube channel.

Those outside the UK should utilize a VPN to get to the player. Our present best VPN suggestions are NordVPN and ExpressVPN, yet investigate our full VPN positioning to discover more. When you select a VPN, set it to the UK, and afterward, you ought to most likely access the Youtube.

Nord VPN

Nord VPN is an individual virtual private network service provider. It has applications for Windows, macOS, and Linux, also Android and iOS. It also has apps for Android TV. The setup for remote switches, NAS gadgets, and other platforms is manual. It costs at $ 2.99 per month for a 3-year plan, with a 30-day money back policy.

Express VPN

Express VPN is a virtual private network service, which is provided by the British Virgin Islands-based organization, Express VPN International Ltd. The product is promoted as a protection and security instrument that encodes clients’ web traffic and veils their IP addresses.

Express VPN can be used for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers. It can be set up in a concise time on any device. It costs $9.99 per month for a 6-month plan.

Coachella 2019 Schedule

Check out the full schedule for Coachella below.

Childish Gambino – 11:25 p.m

Yves Tumor – 12:00 a.m.

Kayzo – 12:05 a.m.

Hot Since 82/Lauren Lane/Nic Fanciulli – 11:00 p.m.

DJ Snake – 10:35 p.m.

Nora En Pure – 10:55-11:45 p.m.

Nina Kraviz – 10:30-11:30 p.m.

Janelle Monáe – 9:50-10:40 p.m.

Khruangbin – 9:20-10:10 p.m.

Diplo – 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Nicole Moudaber – 9:30-11:00 p.m.

SOPHIE – 9:10-10:00 p.m.

Rüfüs Du Sol – 8:50-9:55 p.m.

U.S. Girls – 8:35-9:10 p.m.

The 1975 – 8:25-9:20 p.m.

Chris Lake – 8:15-9:30 p.m.

Polo & Pan – 8:00-8:50 p.m.

BLACKPINK – 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Rosalía – 7:50-8:40 p.m.

Ella Mai – 7:40-8:20 p.m.

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals – 7:05-7:55 p.m.

The Frights – 7:30-8:10

Kölsch – 6:45-8:15 p.m.

dvsn – 6:40-7:25

Tierra Whack – 6:35-7:20 p.m.

Jaden Smith – 6:25-7:15 p.m.

Still Woozy – 6:30-7:10 p.m.

Gorgon City – 6:10-7:10 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves – 5:50-6:40 p.m.

Kero Kero Bonito – 5:35-6:10 p.m.

Amelie Lens – 5:30-6:45 p.m.

SG Lewis – 5:25-6:10 p.m.

Calypso Rose – 5:25-6:15 p.m.

JPEGMAFIA – 5:00-5:40 p.m.

FISHER – 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Mon Laferte – 4:35-5:20 p.m.

RAT BOY – 4:35-5:10 p.m.

King Princess – 4:15-5:00 p.m.

CamelPhat – 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Beach Fossils – 4:10-4:55 p.m.

88Glam – 4:00-4:40 p.m.

Jauz – 3:50-4:45 p.m.

Turnstile – 3:45-4:15 p.m.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana – 3:20-4:05 p.m.

Jimbo Jenkins – 3:00-3:40 p.m.

Hurray for the Riff Raff – 3:05-3:45 p.m.

Yellow Days – 3:05-3:50 p.m.

Anna Lunoe – 2:40-3:30 p.m.

Walker & Royce – 3:00-4:15 p.m.

Las Robertas – 2:55-3:25 p.m.

Tomasa del Real – 2:05-2:35 p.m.

Let’s Eat Grandma – 2:00-2:40 p.m.

Vikki Acuna – 2:00-2:40 p.m.

Ross From Friends – 1:45-3:00 p.m.

Murda Child – 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Blond:ish – 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Loboman – 12:25-1:25 p.m.

Dave P – 12:00-12:45 p.m.

COOL ERA – 12:00-2:05 p.m.

Which is the Venue for the Coachella 2019?

The Coachella 2019 will be held at Empire Polo Club 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, California 92201

Where are the tickets for the Coachella available?

If you want to watch all the action live from inside the Empire Polo Club 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, California 92201 then you are fortunate enough, as the tickets are available to the public on the https://www.coachella.com/passes/.

The cost of the tickets being is $429 general admission passes each, and up to four tickets can be purchased at one time.