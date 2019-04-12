Lomachenko vs Crolla Live Stream Reddit Official Channels Online

One of the best athletes in boxing steps back into the ring, as WBC welterweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will fight Anthony Crolla. The bout will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif, on Saturday night. Last year in September, Lomachenko (29-2-1, 17 KOs) became a two-time champion in the 147-pound category, as he took the coveted WBC title by defeating Danny Garcia through undisputed verdict in one of the best fights of 2018.

Anthony Crolla (23-3, 11 KOs), has a point to prove with being the 2008 Olympic bronze medallist. This will be the biggest fight of his career with an eight-fight winning streak. He earned the chance to fight Lomachenko, by defeating Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo on the Lomachenko-Garcia undercard. According to some of the boxing experts, it is nothing more than a stay-busy fight for Lomachenko, that leads to probable boxing matches with WBA champion Keith Thurman, IBF titleholder Errol Spence Jr., WBO winner Terence Crawford or WBA “regular” champ Manny Pacquiao. We will have to wait and see, if Crolla can silence his critics and will cause an upset or will Lomachenko prevail and move 1 step closer to a unification bout?

How to watch the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla boxing match live streaming free online?

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla commences on Friday, April 12. The main card begins at 8 p.m., with Lomachenko and Crolla expected to make the walk to the ring for the main event at around 9:30 p.m.

The bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Lomachenko will contest at the venue for the 2nd time, while it will be the 1st time for Anthony Crolla at the venue.

Let’s look at the avenues to watch the boxing bout.

ESPN+: Official Channel

The premier boxing Champions has a tie-up with the fox sports to provide the fans with the most amazing experience to watch the bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla.

To watch the match, you have to activate your subscription by signing in with your provider.

Dazn

Dazn is also a great platform to watch the boxing match between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla. You can watch it live and on demand. Watch all the events starting from the 1st undercard to the main event.

Dazn costs you at $ 9.99 a month and the 1st month absolutely free. Start your free trial. Read the reviews before starting.

Watch the boxing match between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla without cable

Nowadays with technology growing at an increasing rate, the fans can watch their favorite sport on the go. And same goes with the boxing match between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla. All you require is a mobile phone and a good internet.

Fubo TV

The Fubo TV is the best network to watch the live boxing match between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Anthony Crolla. You can also live stream the biggest sporting events.

Fubo TV supports all devices and its exclusive in the United States. To watch on your mobile phone, you have to download it from the app store for iPhone users and Google play for android users.

Lomachenko vs Crolla Live Stream Reddit

Reddit is a free platform which provides a lot of links to official coverage of Lomachenko vs Crolla boxing event. Check out for subreddits relating to Boxingstreams and get quality links. Stay away from low-quality links.

Watch Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla online using a VPN

The fans in the US can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla match live online easily. They should have a Fox Sports subscription. But, fans outside the US, cannot watch as the channel is geo-restricted. Therefore, to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla match from anywhere in the world and on any device, you can use a VPN

Here is how to use a VPN?

Choose the fastest VPN and Download the VPN app for your device Subscribe to it Select the US server location and connect to it Go to Fox Sports website from the browser Find the live stream and watch the boxing bout

And that is how you can watch the boxing match? Follow the article, and you will be covered.