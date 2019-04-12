How To Watch Sharks vs Golden Knights Live Stream Online

The Stanley Cup playoffs are here, and the Sharks will face the rival they know all too well the Vegas Golden Knights. San Jose bowed out of the last season’s playoffs, so Peter DeBoer’s club will surely have the revenge on their minds as they start their first-round series on Wednesday night at SAP Centre. Both teams enter the playoffs on a bit out of form. The Sharks lost 9 of their final 12 games, while the Golden Knights lost 7 of their last 12 contests.

Sharks forwards will need to bring their “A” game for all the scoring they can for this series. The Sharks scored most of their goals in the first period. They outscored their opponents by 102 to 85 in the opening period, and the fewest in the second period. They managed to score 86 to 84 against their opponents. It will be important that the Sharks score first against the Vegas Golden Knights, as during the regular season the Sharks won 87.7 percent of the games in which they scored first.

Sharks vs Golden Knights live streaming online free channels

Watching the Sharks Vs. Golden Knights hockey game is not as difficult as it used to be. There are various options available to you. And you can live stream from any of the options to watch NHL hockey games online.

In this article, we will display the list of the available options. We will also provide the information about all the matches of the NHL season. Here is the list of channels to watch Sharks Vs. Golden Knights match.

1. NBCSN: – Official Channel

NBCSN is the official channel that telecasts the Sharks Vs. Golden Knights match. It provides incredible live streaming experience. The U.S. based channel offers a wide variety of sports-based content. They include disciplines such as football, NHL, baseball etc.

2. Fubo TV

Fubo TV is one of the pioneers in the streaming services market. It is one of the best channels to watch the Sharks Vs. Golden Knights match. The live streaming service is a sports dedicated channel. You will get 65 channels for $55 a month. The plan also includes local channels, but no ABC. And even 22 of the top 35 channels. However, it costs only $44.99 in the first month.

If you do not watch much of ESPN, fuboTV is an excellent option for soccer fans, who watch soccer. Begin to watch Fubo TV with a free trial offer of 7 days.

3. PlayStation Vue

The PlayStation is one more option to watch the Sharks Vs. Golden Knights match. PlayStation Vue has four distinct plans. The basic plan “Access” which costs $45 a month. The “Core” plan costs $50 a month. The Elite costs $ 60 a month. And the “Ultra” plan costs $ 80 a month.

With the PlayStation Vue, you can watch all the NHL matches.’ Provided you have a fast-broadband service and a compatible device. You can also test it with a five days trial period.

4. Sling TV

Sling TV is no mug when it comes to live streaming. It telecasts the Sharks Vs. Golden Knights match. Sling TV is an excellent channel for the budget-conscious fans of the NHL, who wants to watch live action of the NHL, but does not require the most comprehensive channel selection.

You can choose the Sling Blue as per your budget. Sling TV provides a trial pack of 7-days for its users to try and test the channel.