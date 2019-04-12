Lakers rumors indicate Tyronn Lue emerging as favorite to land head coaching job

Luke Walton is out as Lakers head coach, and talk has now turned to who could potentially replace him.

The Lakers, after all, are one of the most storied franchises in all sports, and coaching LeBron James makes the job an attractive one. And apparently, the current favorite to land the job is a guy who coached LBJ in the past.

Ty Lue is a strong frontrunner for the Lakers coaching job, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2019

There are a few other candidates the Lakers are interested in as well. It’s known that Derek Fisher and Jason Kidd are in the mix, but apparently, Monty Williams has emerged as a potential candidate as well.

Sixers assistant Monty Williams joins Ty Lue as the central candidates in the Lakers search, league sources tell ESPN. Process is expected to center on them. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2019

This does make sense, as Lue played for the Lakers, and coached LeBron to a title with the Cavs a few years ago. Both Fisher and Kidd would be solid fits as well, as the Lakers are dealing with some serious dysfunction, and what they need right now is some solid disciplinarians to clean up the mess the front office left them.