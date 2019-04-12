Look: Aaron Hicks' hot girlfriend shows off curves in workout photos

Yankees centerfielder Aaron Hicks is known for his speed in the outfield, but he can also rake at the plate.

And while he’s currently dealing with a lingering back injury, he is set to return soon, which is good news for the Yankees, as they currently sport a 5-7 record, trailing the Rays by 4 1/2 games for first place in the AL East.

In the meantime, Hicks clearly appears to be enjoying life away from the diamond, as he’s been dating Instagram fitness model Jessica Knoles. We’ll first show you some photos of Knoles, so you can see her show off the body she’s built by working out so often, and then some of both her and Hicks.

And here’s her and Hicks together.