NHL

Nikita Kucherov Has a Hearing for hit on Markus Nutivaara

Nikita Kucherov Has a Hearing for hit on Markus Nutivaara

NHL

Nikita Kucherov Has a Hearing for hit on Markus Nutivaara

By April 12, 2019

By: |

Tampa Bay Lightning forward All-World forward Nikita Kucherov has a hearing tomorrow with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. With 04:26 remaining in the game, Kucherov drove Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara, who was in a vulnerable position, into the boards.

For his efforts, Kucherov was given a two-minute minor for tripping, a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

The Blue Jackets lead their Best-of-Seven series 2-0 after beating the Lightning 5-1.

Kucherov isn’t a dirty player and has never been suspended by the NHL. With that in mind, I believe that it’s imperative that the NHL suspend Kucherov. This is a dangerous, dirty hit and this needs to be addressed. Finally, this season, Kucherov was the NHL’s leading scorer with (41g-87a–128pts).

, , , NHL

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

26m

Updates 26m ago

Today we are looking at the Supreme Performance Chip 4.0. The manufacturer of this chip is a company named Great Lakes Auto Corp. (…)

1hr

Mets 1hr ago

As this young season has progressed, I have wondered when the right time would be to write that “when should we start worrying about (…)

More NHL
Home