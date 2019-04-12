Nikita Kucherov Has a Hearing for hit on Markus Nutivaara

Tampa Bay Lightning forward All-World forward Nikita Kucherov has a hearing tomorrow with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. With 04:26 remaining in the game, Kucherov drove Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara, who was in a vulnerable position, into the boards.

For his efforts, Kucherov was given a two-minute minor for tripping, a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

The Blue Jackets lead their Best-of-Seven series 2-0 after beating the Lightning 5-1.

Kucherov isn’t a dirty player and has never been suspended by the NHL. With that in mind, I believe that it’s imperative that the NHL suspend Kucherov. This is a dangerous, dirty hit and this needs to be addressed. Finally, this season, Kucherov was the NHL’s leading scorer with (41g-87a–128pts).