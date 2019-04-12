Sasha Banks Reportedly Upset At WWE Due To 'WrestleMania 35' Title Change

Sasha Banks has been one of the most outspoken Superstar in the women’s division. Because of her advocacy for giving the women more opportunities and making a tag division for them, the WWE granted her wish and introduced the first ever Women’s Tag Team Championship.

As her and Bayley held the Women’s Tag Team Championship thus becoming the first women’s team to do so, it has been reported that she was expecting a lengthy run with the titles to legitimize them. However, WWE had other plans as they had her and Bayley drop the titles at WrestleMania 35 to The Iconics last Sunday in the Fatal 4 Way Tag Match.

After WrestleMania, Banks went on Twitter to announce her cancellation of her talk show appearance and not showing up for the “Raw After Mania”.

Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams . Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 9, 2019

Multiple sources including Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have been claiming that Sasha has been unhappy with the company and their decision to take the championships off of her and Bayley last Sunday. Meltzer would say the following on the Sasha issue:

If I were to start again would I do it any different? pic.twitter.com/Np7N7ygG6t — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 8, 2019

“According to one person high up, Banks tried to quit over the weekend, as she felt blindsided in finding out at the last minute that they were taking the tag team titles from her and Bayley. She had thought that the two of them would be given a chance to have a strong run and bring credibility to the belts… Basically she has been given a few weeks to think things out before sticking to a choice the company believes may have been made as a rash decision.”

There is no official word yet by WWE regarding this issue and there is no word or statement made by Sasha Banks about the issue. However, it will be interesting to see how this all unfolds between the WWE and Banks.