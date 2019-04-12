Security guard nearly crashes into Tiger Woods at Masters Tournament (Video)

It’s tough being on the job at Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, as the weather on Friday was terrible, with rain making the course extremely slick.

And one particular security guard learned that lesson the hard way, as a moment involving him went viral quickly.

It happened during Friday’s action, after Tiger Woods hit a shot. The security guard was trying to ensure no fans approached or crowded Woods after doing so, but he ended up slipping and losing his balance, nearly taking out Woods in the process. Check out this reaction by Tiger.

The security guard almost took out Tiger😬 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/qu8voUgLQi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2019

Woods was quick to react, otherwise that could’ve been ugly.