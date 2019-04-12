Steve Kerr defends Luke Walton after being fired by Lakers

Lakers head coach Luke Walton and the team mutually agreed to part ways on Friday, in what was the least surprising news of the week.
This news comes after Magic Johnson chose to step down as team president, which actually came as a shock to, well, everyone, including owner Jeanie Buss.
Walton was 98-148 as head coach of the Lakers, but given all the dysfunction going on behind the scenes in the organization, it’s clear that it wasn’t all his fault. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr clearly didn’t think so, as he had plenty of kind words to say about Walton in speaking to reporters on Friday.
“They’re losing one of the best human beings in the league,” Kerr said.
Walton served as an assistant on Kerr’s staff before joining the Lakers, so it’s no surprise that Kerr is going to bat for his guy, but he does appear to be correct in what he said.
